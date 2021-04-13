Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $19.31 on Monday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

