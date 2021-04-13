Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 1,876.9% in March

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 1,876.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TBXXF stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style.

