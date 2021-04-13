Tudor Pickering Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.84.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.10. 1,418,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,823,520.32. Insiders sold 95,875 shares of company stock worth $3,671,207 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.