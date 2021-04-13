TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Announces Earnings Results

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.
TC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14.
About TuanChe
