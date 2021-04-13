Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,549,000 after buying an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,626,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Yandex has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

