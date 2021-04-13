Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.