Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Provention Bio worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

