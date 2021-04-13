Truist Financial Corp Acquires 512 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

