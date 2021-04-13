Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,807 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

