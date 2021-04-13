Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

