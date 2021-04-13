Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,548,000.

VHT opened at $230.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

