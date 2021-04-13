Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Comerica stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.