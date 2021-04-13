Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 46,135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

