Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $217,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

