Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units

There is no company description available for Tribe Capital Growth I Corp.

