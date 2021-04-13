TRH Financial LLC Purchases 10,291 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 171.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

