TRH Financial LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

