TRH Financial LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

