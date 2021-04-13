TravelNote Price Up 26.5% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $24,462.81 and $3,675.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00261672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.00691901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,783.65 or 0.99489027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.09 or 0.00919224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.