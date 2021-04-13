Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNLIY shares. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of TNLIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Trainline has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

