Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 383 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

