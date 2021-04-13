Traders Buy High Volume of Compass Call Options (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,788% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Shares of COMP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 711,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,571. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.