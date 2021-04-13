Traders Buy High Volume of Compass Call Options (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,788% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.
Shares of COMP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 711,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,571. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.
COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
About Compass
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
