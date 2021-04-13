TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 110.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.