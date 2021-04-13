Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Total by 1,150.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Total by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Total by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOT opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

