Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

