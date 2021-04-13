Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $189,686.34 and approximately $12,040.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.42 or 0.99984357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00125843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

