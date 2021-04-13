Theravance Biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 466 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 718% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TBPH opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

