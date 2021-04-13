Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.