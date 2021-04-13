The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

