The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $81.18 on Monday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

