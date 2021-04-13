The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 16,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,094. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.