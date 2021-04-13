The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OM opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,597.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

