The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $332,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a P/E ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

