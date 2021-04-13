The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $383,000 Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

