The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $348,000 Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Winmark worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $198.75. The company has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.