The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 539 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

