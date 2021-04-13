The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $895.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

