The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,057 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TPC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $923.07 million, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

