The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 6.5%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $64.66. Approximately 22,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 371,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a PE ratio of -497.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 404,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

