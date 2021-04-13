The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,512. The stock has a market cap of $709.12 million, a PE ratio of 184.71 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

