The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. In its last earnings call, management cautioned that top-line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021 are likely to be affected by divestitures. This includes the fruit business as well as the lapping of a Personal Care club program that was likely to occur late this year. Moreover, uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been a worry for the company. Nevertheless, sound fundamentals and impressive transformation efforts have been acting as tailwinds for the company. This was reflected in its second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line improving year on year. Increased sales in North America and International units aided the top line. Additionally, currency acted as a tailwind and contributed to overall sales and margins.”

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.