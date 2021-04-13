The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.59

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 64100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

