The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 11580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

