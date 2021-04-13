Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 630.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCDY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

