Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Upgraded to Buy by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

