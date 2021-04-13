TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Sells 500,000 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.78, for a total value of C$8,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,492,000.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Charles Pellerin acquired 800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90.

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.04. 10,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.82.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.7795354 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

