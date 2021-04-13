TENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $408,589.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.48 or 0.00363508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00177665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00129321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005665 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,358,180 coins and its circulating supply is 34,281,088 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

