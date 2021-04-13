Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $382,104.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,514,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,758. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

