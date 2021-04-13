TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

TELUS stock opened at C$25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.35.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

