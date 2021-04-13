Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

